TOWSON, Md. (AP) — George Papas had 22 points as Monmouth got past Towson 79-71 on Saturday night.
Papas hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Marcus McClary had 16 points for Monmouth (1-1). Walker Miller added 11 points and eight rebounds. Myles Foster had seven rebounds.
Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points for the Tigers (1-1). Cam Holden added 17 points and nine rebounds. Juwan Gray had 12 points.
Terry Nolan Jr., the Tigers' leading scorer heading into the contest, failed to make a shot (0 of 6) before fouling out.
