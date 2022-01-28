WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 22 points as Monmouth narrowly defeated Canisius 72-67 on Friday night.
Walker Miller had 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Monmouth (13-6, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nikkei Rutty added nine rebounds.
Armon Harried tied a career high with 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Golden Griffins (7-13, 3-6). Ahamadou Fofana added 18 points and Akrum Ahemed had 11 points.
The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins this season. Monmouth defeated Canisius 79-65 on Dec. 5.
