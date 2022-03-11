ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 20 points as Monmouth edged past Rider 72-68 in the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament on Friday night.
Shavar Reynolds Jr. had 17 points for Monmouth (21-12). Walker Miller added 12 points. Marcus McClary had six rebounds.
Dwight Murray, Jr. had 20 points for the Broncs (14-19). Allen Powell added 19 points. Dimencio Vaughn had 13 points.
