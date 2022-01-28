CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have hired Chris Tabor from the Chicago Bears to be their new special teams coordinator.
Tabor replaces Chase Blackburn, who was fired after Carolina finished 5-12 this season.
Tabor has 14 years of NFL experience, including the last four seasons as the Bears special teams coordinator. Before that he served seven seasons as the Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator.
Chicago ranked in the top 10 of NFL writer Rick Gosselin’s special teams rankings the last two seasons. The Panthers ranked 28th in Gosselin’s special teams rankings last year.
