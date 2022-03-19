CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are bringing back one of their starting cornerbacks, agreeing to terms with Donte Jackson on a new three-year contract Saturday.
Jackson was an unrestricted free agent.
The 26-year-old Jackson gives the Panthers a solid nucleus at cornerback as he joins Jaycee Horn and C.J Henderson, both former top-10 draft picks.
Jackson was in the midst of the best season of his four-year career with the Panthers with 61 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 2021 before missing the final five games with a groin injury. A 2018 second-round draft pick, Jackson has started 51 games during his four seasons with Carolina and has 12 interceptions.
The move likely means the Panthers won't be able to re-sign Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore, who is also an unrestricted free agent and currently exploring the market.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.