CHARLOTTE, N.C, (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have re-signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to a two-year contract after he helped solidify the kicking position last season.
Gonzalez was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.
Gonzalez joined the team in Week 2 and made 20 of 22 on field goal attempts, including 17 straight before sustaining a quadriceps injury during pre-game warmups against the Buffalo Bills that ended his season. His 90.9% success rate on field goals was ninth-best in the league. He also made 22 of 23 extra points.
Gonzalez won two two special teams player of the week awards last year, going 4 of 4 on field goals in games against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. He also converted a career-long, 57-yard field goal.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.