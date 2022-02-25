CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year contract with unrestricted free agent tight end Ian Thomas, the team announced.
The deal is worth $16.95 million and includes $8 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because contract terms were not publicly announced.
Thomas, who is considered a strong blocking tight end, had 18 receptions for 188 yards last season. His most productive year as a receiver came as a rookie in 2018 when he caught 36 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers still have 19 unrestricted free agents.
