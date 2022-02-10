Re: “Masks: Return to normalcy outdoors?” [Feb. 4, Northwest Voices]:
This letter strikes me as the epitome of me first, you not at all.
If I learned nothing else from the pandemic it is the knowledge that the seasonal rhinovirus — the wintry bane of Washington — received a knockout punch while we covered our faces.
During the “Deep Dark,” I will wear my mask — indoors and out. A few sideways glances, eyeball rolling and snarky remarks will not dissuade me from arming myself against the inevitable viral scourge that appears each winter to threaten my existence.
Cherie Pickett, Port Townsend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.