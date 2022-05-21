Health officials on the Palouse announced 115 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, which is a larger increase than what has been seen in recent weeks.
Whitman County, in its weekly update Monday, said there were about 68 new cases over the previous seven days. Latah County added 47 cases during the week that ended Friday, according to numbers posted on the Public Health — Idaho North Central District website.
The numbers are still much smaller than those recorded in January during the height of the omicron surge. Plus, no deaths were announced this week.
