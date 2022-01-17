ISLAMABAD (AP) — Two gunmen opened fire at police officers manning a roadside checkpoint in the capital, Islamabad, on Monday night, triggering a shootout that killed an officer and both assailants, police said.
Two policemen were also wounded in the attack near a market, the Islamabad police said in a statement. They said the wounded officers were taken to hospital. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack and ordered an investigation.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and police are still investigating. Although militants often target security forces in Pakistan, such attacks in Islamabad are rare.
Last Friday, militants attacked an army post in the restive northwest, bordering Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed a Pakistani soldier. The Pakistani Taliban, who have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in the neighboring country, claimed responsibility for the attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.