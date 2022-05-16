QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces acting on intelligence arrested a woman who was allegedly planning attacks on Chinese working on construction projects in the southwest, authorities said Monday.
The arrest was announced by the counter-terrorism department in Baluchistan province. In a statement, it said the woman is a member of The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a Baluchistan-based separatist group. The group claimed responsibility for an April 26 attack by a female suicide bomber who killed three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver at the University of Karachi.
Monday's arrest came hours before Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang conveyed his condolences over the April killings and promised maximum security for Chinese working in Pakistan.
Thousands of Chinese engineers, experts and laborers are working on projects launched in Pakistan in recent years for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.
