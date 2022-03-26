QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani army said Saturday that security forces killed six Baluch militants during a raid at their hideout in the country’s volatile southwest.
In a statement, the military said the raid was conducted in the Nagao mountains near the Sibbi district of Baluchistan. Militants opened fire triggering a shootout in which six of them were killed.
One soldier was also killed and two others wounded in the heavy exchange of fire. The dead militants were involved in recent attacks in Sibbi and surroundings. Troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout.
Baluchistan has been the scene of a low level insurgency by Baluch separatists, who want independence from Islamabad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.