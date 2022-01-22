NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dylan Painter tied his career high with a season-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Delaware stretched its home win streak to seven games, edging past Elon 80-77 on Saturday.
Painter shot 11 for 12 from the line. He added three blocks.
Ryan Allen had 13 points for Delaware (14-6, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Kevin Anderson added 11 points. Ebby Asamoah had 10 points and six rebounds.
Anderson's two free throws with six seconds left gave Delaware a five-point lead.
Torrence Watson had 20 points for the Phoenix (5-15, 2-5). Michael Graham added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Darius Burford had 18 points.
