BOSTON (AP) — Dylan Painter had 20 points as Delaware beat Northeastern 82-76 in overtime on Monday night.
Andrew Carr had 18 points for Delaware (12-6, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ebby Asamoah added 16 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Anderson had 13 points and nine assists.
Shaquille Walters scored a career-high 23 points for the Huskies (6-11, 0-6), who have lost seven consecutive games. Jahmyl Telfort added 16 points. Nikola Djogo had 15 points and seven rebounds.
