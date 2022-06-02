Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Columbia County through 630 PM PDT... At 556 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ski Bluewood, or 12 miles south of Dayton, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Dayton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH