LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished five assists, sparking Kansas State to a 67-58 win over Nebraska Sunday.
Pack saw his first full action after missing two games, including the Wildcats' one-point loss to Marquette, after suffering a concussion in practice.
Pack hit a 3-pointer with 9:44 left to put Kansas State in front for good and Davion Bradford scored five unanswered points to put the Wildcats up, 53-47. Nebraska scored its final field goal with 3:22 left on a layup by Derrick Walker that got the Cornhuskers with in seven, 59-52.
Mark Smith hit a deep 3-pointer with 1:34 left to give Kansas State a 63-55 lead and Ismael Massoud and Pack each hit two free throws in the final minute to preserve the lead.
Massoud finished with 10 points for the Wildcats (7-3), who were just 23 of 59 from the field (39%), including 6 of 26 from behind the arc.
Nebraska, which has lost five straight games, struggled from the field, hitting 33% from the floor (19 of 58) and hit just 5 of 28 from long range.
Alonzo Verge Jr. finished with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Nebraska (5-7), which had just six players score. Bryce McGowens scored 14 points.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
