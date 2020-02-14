TEMPE, Ariz. – Reili Richardson scored 13 of her 22 points in the final five minutes to help No. 22 Arizona State take the lead and hold off Washington State 62-59 in women’s basketball Friday night.
WSU’s Ula Motuga tied the score at 50 with a three-pointer with 3:20 left.
Richardson answered with back-to-back threes to make it 56-50 and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the victory for the Sun Devils (17-8 overall, 7-6 Pac-12), even as the Cougars (11-14, 4-9) rallied twice to trail by a point.
Ja’Tavia Tapley added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Arizona State.
Borislava Hristova scored 24 points and helped WSU rally from a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter.
Chanelle Molina added 13 points and a game-high six assists for the Cougars.
“Our disposition was great and we played extremely hard,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I’m really proud of how this team competed.”
Other Pac-12 games
• Ruthy Hebard collected 30 points and 17 rebounds to lead third-ranked Oregon to an 80-66 victory at No. 7 UCLA.
Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. She joined former Gonzaga standout Courtney Vandersloot as the only players in NCAA Division I women’s history to have 2,000-plus points and 1,000-plus assists. Both played for coach Kelly Graves, who was at Gonzaga before coming to Oregon.
• Alissa Pili scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season, and host USC beat No. 11 Oregon State 72-66.
Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, scored 16 points to lead Oregon State.
• Lexie Hull, a former standout for Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley, scored 24 points in No. 8 Stanford’s 97-64 victory at Utah. The second-place Cardinal remained one game behind Oregon in the Pac-12 race.