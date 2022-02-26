Crystal Palace allowed an early second-half own-goal in a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League.
Jeffrey Schlupp put Palace ahead after nine minutes but Luka Milivojevic's own-goal just 40 seconds after the break kept the south London club winless in its past four home games in the league.
Palace midfielder Michael Olise set up the early goal by beating Dwight McNeil on the right before crossing for Schlupp to volley home from close range.
Just after halftime, Jay Rodriguez headed down for Aaron Lennon, whose cutback was deflected past goalkeeper Jack Butland from close range by a sliding Milivojevic.
Wilfried Zaha, who scored twice in Palace's 4-1 midweek win at Watford, hit the far post with a left-footed shot from a tight angle in the 70th minute.
Midtable Palace’s last league win at Selhurst Park was its 3-0 victory over Norwich on Dec. 28.
Burnley was coming off back-to-back league victories but it's still a valuable point for Sean Dyche's team, which is in the relegation zone but trending upward.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.