BALTIMORE (AP) — L.J. Owens had 19 points to lead five Maryland-Baltimore County players in double figures as the Retrievers topped New Hampshire 88-77 on Saturday night.
Nathan Johnson added 16 points for the Retrievers (11-10, 6-4 America East Conference). Keondre Kennedy and Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 12 points apiece and Szymon Wojcik had 11.
Jayden Martinez had 19 points for the Wildcats (9-9, 4-5). Marco Foster added 14 points. Nick Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.