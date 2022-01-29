SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jamison Overton scored 18 points as Weber State romped past Sacramento State 79-59 on Saturday night.
Dontay Bassett and Koby McEwen added 17 points each for the Wildcats.
Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 13 points for Weber State (16-5, 9-1 Big Sky Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory.
Bryce Fowler had 20 points for the Hornets (6-11, 2-8). William FitzPatrick added 14 points. Zach Chappell had 10 points and six assists.
