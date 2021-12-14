STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Greg Outlaw sank a 3-pointer to ignite a big run in overtime and Pacific turned back UC Santa Barbara 80-71 on Tuesday night.
Outlaw's 3 sparked a 10-1 run in the extra period for the Tigers (5-6). Outlaw and Alphonso Anderson both finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Nick Blake added 14 points and five assists. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse came off the bench to score 14.
Ajare Sanni paced the Gauchos (5-4) with 18 points. Josh Pierre-Louis had 14 points. Amadou Sow totaled 11 points and nine rebounds, while Miles Norris scored 11.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
