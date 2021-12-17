It's a walk in the park that warms you up: An excursion through the temperate, plant-filled Volunteer Park Conservatory. The 1912 glass house with five tropical "environments" — palm, seasonal, cactus, fern, and bromeliad — is open 10 a.m.-4p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Visitors must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR coronavirus test, and everyone over 2 must be masked. More info: seattle.gov/parks.
