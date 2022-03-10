FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Abou Ousmane had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Thomas Bell posted 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists as top-seeded North Texas defeated fifth-seeded Rice 68-50 in the Conference USA Conference tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.
Ousmane shot 8 for 10 from the floor.
Tylor Perry had 14 points for North Texas (24-5). Mardrez McBride added 13 points.
Mylyjael Poteat had 10 points for the Owls (16-16). Terrance McBride added 10 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
