ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Osun Osunniyi tied his season high with 21 points as Saint Bonaventure held off Saint Louis 83-79 on Monday.
Osunniyi made 9 of 10 shots. He added three blocks.
Dominick Welch had 19 points and six rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (15-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 18 points. Jalen Adaway had 17 points and six rebounds.
Saint Bonaventure totaled 48 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Jordan Nesbitt had 18 points for the Billikens (17-8, 8-4). Fred Thatch Jr. added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Gibson Jimerson had 17 points. Yuri Collins had 4 points and 10 assists.
The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Billikens on the season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Saint Louis 68-61 last Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
