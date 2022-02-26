FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored the tying goal in the 45th minute for Toronto in a 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Jader Obrian scored the lone goal for Dallas.
Maarten Paes saved one of the two shots he faced for Dallas. Alex Bono had three saves for Toronto.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
