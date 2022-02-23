JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Osayi Osifo had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Jacksonville to a 71-39 win over North Florida on Wednesday night.
Kevion Nolan had 17 points for Jacksonville (19-8, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Mike Marsh added 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Ospreys' 39 points represented the lowest total by a Jacksonville opponent this season.
North Florida totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Jadyn Parker had nine points and Jonathan Aybar had four blocks for the Ospreys (10-19, 6-9).
The Dolphins improve to 2-0 against the Ospreys on the season. Jacksonville defeated North Florida 54-51 on Jan. 15.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
