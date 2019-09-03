LONDON (AP) — It's time for Britain's Parliament once again to take center stage — and that means Speaker of the House John Bercow will don his familiar robes and try to keep "orrrr-duhhh" while mediating a titanic clash between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the legislative branch.
There's no doubt Bercow, with his strong voice, icy wit and willful ways, is a colorful personality. But he's more than a TV-friendly character — he will play a pivotal role in coming days, using his considerable authority to shape the debate and the vote that will determine if a "no-deal" Brexit is blocked and a general election will be held.
Bercow determines which amendments will be voted on and who will be called upon to speak.