BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reached a $1.05 million deal with left-hander Tanner Scott on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.
First baseman Trey Mancini and left-hander John Means were also eligible for arbitration, and the team has not reached settlements with them. Mancini is asking for $8 million and the team is offering $7,375,000. His salary was $4,750,000 last year. Means is asking for $3.1 million and the team is offering $2.7 million. His salary was $593,500 last year.
Scott went 5-4 with a 5.17 ERA last season in 62 relief appearances.
Mancini was the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 after he missed the previous season while being treated for stage 3 colon cancer. He batted .255 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs.
Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA, including a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5.
