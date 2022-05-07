BALTIMORE (AP) — Saturday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain.
The teams also had a game Friday night called off, when six games around the major leagues were rained out, the most in a day because of inclement weather since 2018.
This is Kansas City's only scheduled visit to Baltimore this season. The Royals and Orioles will try to play a straight doubleheader Sunday, and then another game Monday afternoon on what was a mutual off day.
Jordan Lyles (2-2) was supposed to start the series opener for Baltimore against Carlos Hernández (0-1) of the Royals.
Now Lyles will start the first game Sunday for the Orioles, followed by Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) in Game 2 and Tyler Wells (0-2) on Monday.
The Royals will pitch Zack Greinke (0-2) in Sunday's opener, followed by Daniel Lynch (2-1) and Hernández on Monday.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.