BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles promoted Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager.
The Orioles announced the move Friday. Rosenbaum will oversee roster management, transactions, financial planning and major league operations and administration. She will also continue to play a role in player evaluation and acquisition.
Rosenbaum joined the organization in November of 2019 and has been the club’s director of baseball development since then. Prior to joining the Orioles, Rosenbaum spent five seasons in the Houston Astros' organization.
A native of Bethesda, Maryland, Rosenbaum played softball at Harvard. She's one of several women who now hold prominent front office roles for major league teams. Kim Ng is general manager of the Miami Marlins, and the New York Mets hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations before this season. Ng and Jean Afterman have both served as assistant general manager for the New York Yankees.
Elaine Steward, who became an assistant GM for the Boston Red Sox in 1990, is now a vice president in that organization.
