SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and slugger Trey Mancini have agreed on a $7.5 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration that includes a $10 million mutual option for the 2023 season.
The 30-year-old Mancini missed all of 2020 after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer that March. He returned in 2021 and batted .255 with 21 homers, 71 RBIs and a .758 OPS in 147 games.
The fan favorite also finished second to Mets star Pete Alonso at the 2021 All-Star Home Run Derby.
If Baltimore declines Mancini's 2023 option, he'll get a $250,000 buyout.
