BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles called top prospect Adley Rutschman up to the majors Saturday, paving the way for the 24-year-old catcher to make his big league debut.
The switch-hitting Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and is ranked as baseball's No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline. The Orioles selected his contract from Triple-A Norfolk and designated catcher Anthony Bemboom for assignment.
Rutschman is set to wear No. 35, the same number Hall of Famer Mike Mussina wore when he pitched for the Orioles.
Although the Orioles haven't announced their lineup yet for Saturday night's game against Tampa Bay, there's now the potential for a bigger-than-usual crowd. However, the Preakness is also in Baltimore on Saturday.
Rutschman reached Triple-A last year but had a triceps injury before this season. He's hit .309 with a .942 OPS in 19 games across three levels of the minors in 2022.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.