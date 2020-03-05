LAS VEGAS — Kat Tudor scored 24 points and Mikayla Pivec of Lynnwood had 17 as No. 14 Oregon State trounced Washington State 82-55 on Thursday night in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.
Oregon State (23-8), seeded sixth, advanced to play third-seeded and seventh-ranked Stanford on Friday. The Beavers have won four straight after a four-game skid.
Washington State (11-20) entered the tournament as the 11th seed. The Cougars end the season having lost eight straight.
Ula Motuga’s three-pointer gave the Cougars their only lead at 6-5 with 7:50 left in the first quarter. Oregon State closed the second quarter with a 19-2 run and went to intermission ahead by 25.
Borislava Hristova led the Cougars with 19 points and Motuga and Chanelle Molina scored 10 each.
Other games
California 71, No. 24 Arizona State 67
Freshman Cailyn Crocker scored all 20 of her points in the second half, including two clinching free throws with 1.6 seconds left, and 12th-seeded California rallied to shock fifth-seeded and 24th-ranked Arizona State in the opening game of the Pac-12 tournament.
Jaelyn Brown scored 15 of her 22 points in the second half for the Golden Bears (12-18), who lost to the Sun Devils 77-54 the last week of the regular season and trailed by 15 points late in the first half and by 11 late in the third quarter.
Cal advances to play No. 13 and fourth-seeded Arizona in the first quarterfinal Friday.
Crocker scored nine in a 9-2 run that got Cal back in the game midway through the third quarter. She hit a three-pointer to cap a 13-0 run that put the Golden Bears on top 48-46. Brown scored the first five points of the final period and a 7-0 run put Cal up 55-46.
Eventually the Sun Devils cut the deficit to 66-65 on a 7-0 run but a Crocker free throw and two by CJ West with 13.8 seconds to go kept Arizona State (20-11) at bay.
USC 69, Colorado 54
Alissa Pili scored 22 points and seventh-seeded USC pulled away late in the third quarter to beat No. 10 seed Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.
USC (17-13) will face second-seeded UCLA (25-4) in a Friday quarterfinal.
Peanut Tuitele scored 18 points to lead Colorado (16-14), which lost five of its past six games.