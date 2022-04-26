PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, his office said, as the virus continues to circulate among lawmakers and policymakers in the nation's capitol.
The Oregon Democrat tested positive during a routine screening and is experiencing mild symptoms, his office said in a statement.
Wyden, 72, was working from home while in quarantine.
Wyden is the latest U.S. political figure in Washington, D.C. to announce a positive test.
Vice President Kamala Harris also tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, but is experiencing no symptoms, the White House said.
