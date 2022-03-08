EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will be without guard Will Richardson for the upcoming Pac-12 tournament because of an illness.
Richardson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game. He will not travel with the team to Las Vegas for the tournament, Oregon announced Tuesday.
A senior, Richardson did not play in the team's regular-season finale at Washington State on Saturday because of the illness. The Ducks lost 94-74.
Fifth-seeded Oregon plays No. 12 seed Oregon State to open the league tournament Wednesday.
