PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suburban Portland, Oregon, man was arraigned in court Friday for allegedly placing a white-supremacist, neo-Nazi sticker near an immigrant community center in east Portland, and police said more than a dozen guns were found during a search of his car and residence.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said Friday Jarl Rockhill, 35, is accused of committing a second-degree bias crime and third-degree criminal mischief, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.
Rockhill allegedly placed the sticker on a fence at the Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization on April 23. Police say the red sticker depicted a male figure holding up its arm in a “Heil Hitler” pose, with the word “pure” written above.
The Portland Police Bureau said it used video surveillance footage to identify Rockhill. It showed him driving to the community organization’s headquarters and placing the sticker at 5 a.m., police said.
Officers arrested Rockhill during a traffic stop Wednesday. Police searched Rockhill’s home and car with warrants and found over a dozen firearms and neo-Nazi materials, including a large red flag featuring a swastika, officials said.
Investigators said Rockhill’s online activity was associated with multiple white supremacists groups and a tattoo on Rockhill’s forearm is a white supremacist symbol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.