SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority director and a leader of the state’s COVID-19 response has been hospitalized after a serious fall.
Patrick Allen was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning, the agency said in a Tuesday news release.
Allen was being evaluated for subsequent heart issues and was expected to be discharged from the hospital soon, the news release said. He does not have COVID-19, the agency said.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown in the news release praised Allen's work amid the pandemic.
"I’m grateful for the difficult, life-saving contributions he’s made to Oregon’s pandemic response. He is in my thoughts and I wish him a very speedy recovery,” Brown said.
Oregon Health Authority's deputy Director Kris Kautz is temporarily overseeing agency operations for at least this week during Allen’s absence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.