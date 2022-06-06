PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles says it is temporarily closing 10% of its field offices for the next three months because it doesn't have enough employees to keep them open.
The agency is grappling with a staffing shortage, OPB reports.
To ensure more predictable service, the DMV plans to transfer workers to higher-demand locations, even if that means shutting some less frequented offices entirely in the short term.
The six offices that will close this summer are located in Lebanon, Redmond, Stayton, Sandy, Ashland and Cave Junction.
Another 10 field offices will have reduced hours: Astoria, Canyonville, Downtown Portland, Heppner, Hermiston, Junction City, Klamath Falls, Lake Oswego, Lincoln City and Milton-Freewater.
