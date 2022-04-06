PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported the first increase in positive COVID-10 test results in more than two months.
For the week ending April 3, the Oregon Health Authority saw a 42% increase in reported COVID-19 cases and a 16% increase in tests administered. The percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus also increased slightly, from 2.7% to 2.9%.
Reported COVID-19 cases had been steadily declining for the past nine weeks after a spike caused by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Hospitalizations continued to steadily decline and are at weekly levels last seen in July 2021. The number of COVID-19-related deaths — typically a lagging indicator — was higher for the week ending April 3 than the previous weekly reporting period that ended March 27.
There were 97 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 44% decline over the previous week.
There were 140 COVID-19-related deaths, up from 99 the previous week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.