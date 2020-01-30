Re: “Key southern resident orca male is missing, feared dead” [Jan. 29, A1]:
Orcas are dying and disappearing because they are starving to death while government agencies, legislators, committees, commissions, scientists and others study, research, discuss, blame other species, debate and compromise on ways to help.
Until chinook-salmon populations are restored, all commercial and sport fishing for chinook salmon should be banned.
People can easily live without eating salmon, but the orcas cannot.
Diane Weinstein, Sammamish