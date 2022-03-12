FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Kwadwo Opoku scored late in the first half and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi added an insurance goal in the second half to propel Los Angeles FC to a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami FC in MLS play on Saturday.
Neither team managed a shot on goal in the first 40 minutes of a match played in gale-force winds and pouring rain. Opoku's goal came in the 45th minute and two minutes later Miami's Brek Shea drew a red card to thoroughly swing momentum in L.A.'s favor.
Tajouri-Shradi capped the scoring with a goal in the 82nd minute.
LAFC (2-0-1) has yet to lose under new manager Steve Cherundolo.
Miami (0-2-1) outshot LAFC 8-5 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.
Maxime Crepeau saved all four shots he faced for LAFC.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
