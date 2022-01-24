Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Kohl's Corp., up $16.87 to $63.71.
The department store chain said it's received buyout offers after reports of interest from Sycamore Partners and a group backed by Starboard Value.
Unilever Plc., up $4.23 to $53.54.
Activist investor Nelson Peltz has reportedly built a stake in the the maker of Dove soap and other consumer goods.
Adtalem Global Education Inc., up $3.81 to $31.71.
The for-profit education company is selling its financial services segment to Wendell Group.
Vodafone Group Plc., up $1.07 to $16.90.
The telecommunications company is reportedly considering several deals.
Opko Health Inc., down $1.01 to $3.23
U.S. regulators rejected Somatrogon for pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
Peloton Interactive Inc., up $2.65 to $29.71
Activist investor Blackwells Capital wants the exercise equipment maker to remove CEO John Foley and consider selling the company.
ConocoPhillips, up 30 cents to $83.02.
Energy stocks had a mixed reaction as crude oil prices fell.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., down $1.03 to $39.96.
The mining company slipped along with falling copper prices.
