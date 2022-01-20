TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s largest province is ending a lockdown of restaurant dining rooms, gyms and cinemas at the end of the month.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday they will be allowed to reopen Jan. 31 with 50% capacity.
The province locked down again on Jan. 5, unlike U.S. cities and states. Like the U.S., Ontario saw record new infections.
Ford said hospitalizations are starting to slow and officials expect cases of the ultra-contagious omicron variant to peak this month.
"We can be confident the worst is behind us, Ford said. “We're going to very cautiously open up.”
Health Minister Christine Elliott said non-emergency surgeries won't resume until ICU occupancy and hospitalizations go down. She said officials expect those to peak in the first or second week of February.
Sporting arenas and concert venues will be limited to 500 spectators on Jan. 31, but limits are to be eased on Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.