A 1-year-old girl died after being shot Saturday near Granite Falls, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the incident in the 8600 block of State Route 92, the Granite Falls Highway, at about 5:50 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.
The child was discovered with a gunshot wound, and later died.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Check back for updates.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.