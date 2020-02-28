News and social media keep talking race wars. It doesn’t matter what your color or religion, or how much money you make. We are all born on the same place, Earth. We are all the same race, the human race.
If we don’t somehow learn to get along as the human race and take care of where we are all from, it won’t matter who wins the race, for the winner will inherit a planet with no clean water, no clean air, and little or nothing to eat.
There is a simple equation for it all: Money plus greed over humans and animals equals extinction.
Gary Torgerson, Kirkland