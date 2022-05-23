SKYWAY — Deputies have launched an investigation after a burglary attempt ended with a fatal shooting in south King County on Monday morning.
Police received a call shortly after 3 a.m. from a homeowner saying an intruder broke into their house in Skyway, KOMO-TV reported. The homeowner interrupted the burglar, according to reports.
One person was dead with a gunshot wound, but deputies were not immediately sure of the identity of the person killed at the home, located on 80th Avenue South between South 124th and 125th streets. The home borders Dimmitt Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.