A person was found dead after firefighters responded to a motorhome fire in Everett early Monday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department.
Crews were sent to the 3500 block of Rockefeller Avenue after multiple 911 calls shortly after 1 a.m. reporting that a person might be trapped in motorhome located in the alley, the department said in a news release.
The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the fire had spread to nearby trees and a utility pole, the release said.
Once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters found a body inside. No other information was immediately available.
The fire is being investigated by the Everett Fire Marshal's Office, and the Everett Police Department is handling the death investigation, according to the release.
The Snohomish County medical examiner has not yet identified the person or specified the cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.