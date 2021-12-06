One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a semitruck around 7 p.m. Monday on 15th Street Northwest in Auburn, said Colby Crossley, public-information officer for the
Auburn Police Department.
The truck driver was not seriously injured, Crossley said. The extent of the injuries of the two people in the vehicle were not immediately known, but medics took at least one person to a hospital.
Police closed off all westbound lanes and all but one eastbound lane and are asking people to avoid the area.
