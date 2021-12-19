JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier matched his career best with a season-high 22 points plus 16 rebounds as Arkansas State easily beat Air Force 68-46 on Sunday.
Marquis Eaton had 16 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas State (8-3). Desi Sills added 12 points.
Jake Heidbreder had six rebounds for the Falcons (7-3), who had just 18 made baskets, six of them from beyond the arc.
A.J. Walker, the Falcons' leading scorer entering the contest at 19 points per game, had 6 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.