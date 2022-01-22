JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Arkansas State defeated Texas State 67-60 on Saturday.
Omier hit 10 of 12 shots for the Red Wolves (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), who have won seven straight at home. He blocked three shots. Desi Sills added 21 points. Marquis Eaton had 11 points, while Caleb Fields notched seven assists.
Isiah Small had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bobcats (12-5, 3-2). Nighael Ceaser added 13 points.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
